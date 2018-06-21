They took immense care of me and ensured I was not alone. They even made sure I spent the new year night with them. They are an amazing couple and have really had a powerful influence on me," said Rahul in an upcoming episode of chat show Open House

Virat Kohli with wife Anushka Sharma. Inset: KL Rahul

KL Rahul opened up on the influence India cricket captain Virat Kohli and his actor wife Anushka Sharma have on him. "There was one instance after a match at Melbourne where I had a terrible performance. I was miserable and depressed. Anushka, who noticed this, came up to my room and asked me to accompany her and Virat to their dinner date. The couple talked me through their similar experiences and that helped me understand how to manage these situations better.

They took immense care of me and ensured I was not alone. They even made sure I spent the new year night with them. They are an amazing couple and have really had a powerful influence on me," said Rahul in an upcoming episode of chat show Open House with Renil.

Catch up on all the latest T20 news and updates here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever