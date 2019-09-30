Koena Mitra, Abu Malik to tackle their demons on Bigg Boss 13?

Koena Mitra and composer Abu Malik, participants of the latest edition of Bigg Boss, hope that the Salman Khan-hosted reality show, that went on air last night, will help them bounce back into the Bollywood scene. Mitra, who had turned down previous requests to be part of the show, had a change of heart considering its popularity.

Though aware that her stay inside the house will not be a cakewalk, she is looking forward to the experience. Considering the reality show thrives on controversy, it won't be long before the subject of her plastic surgery gone wrong, arises. "If a house-mate genuinely wants to know what happened, I will open up, but not if I feel I am being attacked."



Abu Malik

The younger brother of composer Anu Malik, Abu is prepared to field questions about Anu being called out by female singers in the wake of the #MeToo movement last year. "Anu brought fame to the family through his chartbusters. He made the Maliks a brand name. He did well for himself, but I will not shy away from talking about it," he tells mid-day.

Bigg Boss 13 premiered on television on September 29, and has already created a buzz in Indian households. Hardcore Bigg Boss fans can't wait to watch what's new in this season, and how the housemates hold their own through it all. Hosted by Salman Khan, BB13 has contestants like Devoleena Bhattacharjee, Asim Riaz, Rashami Desai, Siddharth Shukla and others besides Koena Mitra and Abu Malik.

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates