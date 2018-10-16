Koffee With Karan 6: Aamir Khan competes with himself; Malaika Arora turns the judge

television

Aamir Khan can be seen sitting on the 'Koffee' couch and enjoying some hot cup of coffee, while Malaika Arora looks sultry in a gown!

Malaika Arora and Aamir Khan on Koffee With Karan (Pic/Instagrammed by KJo and Malaika)

Koffee With Karan fans have a reason to rejoice, as Karan will be seen indulging in some crazy banter ith Aamir Khan in one of the episodes of the new season. Yesterday, Aamir Khan shot for an episode of Koffee With Karan. Mr. Perfectionist preferred a solo appearance. This is his third outing on Karan Johar's chat show. He has been part of an earlier season with wife Kiran Rao and later with Dangal (2016) daughters, Sanya Malhotra and Fatima Sana Shaikh.

This means he had to compete with himself for the coffee hamper. Karan Johar also posted a picture on his Instagram story with Malaika Arora Khan, who was the judge of the rapid fire round in the episode. Captioning it as, "Koffee blues", the two look stunning as they pose for the camera.

Karan Johar in his Instagram post mentioned, "Some crazy banter and I played the raps fire with Aamir! Malaika Arora was the master and the judge of that round!!!"

Koffee with @_aamirkhan !!! #thuginthehouse

The host has been sharing various videos and pictures from the sets of the show. The first trailer of the show has already been released and it features Bollywood divas Deepika Padukone and Alia Bhatt. The two will be sharing the couch for the first time and were seen discussing Ranbir Kapoor and talking about weddings in the promo of the season opener.

Apart from the girl power, father-daughter duo Sara Ali Khan and Saif Ali Khan, siblings Janhvi Kapoor and Arjun Kapoor, and dynamic duo Ranveer Singh and Akshay Kumar will also make an appearance on the other episodes of the show.

'Koffee with Karan' Season 6 will premiere on October 21.

