Koffee With Karan Season 6: Deepika Padukone and Alia Bhatt discuss Ranbir Kapoor

In the first promo released by Karan Johar of Koffee With Karan, Deepika Padukone and Alia Bhatt are seen having a gala time

Deepika Padukone and Alia Bhatt. Picture Courtesy: Instagram/karanjohar

Karan Johar's 'koffee' has started brewing, and the first ones to take its sip are Deepika Padukone and Alia Bhatt. A few days ago, the makers of Koffee With Karan released the poster of Deepika and Alia together announcing them to be the first guests on the show. On Saturday, Karan Johar took to his Instagram account to share its first promo with Deepika and Alia. The promo had an indirect hint towards Ranbir Kapoor while talking on the show. It opens with Karan saying that he will not address the elephant in the room hinting towards Ranbir Kapoor.

Karan Johar shared the promo with this caption: "Girl power in the KOFFEE house!!! Fun and games are about to begin! #koffeewithkaran from the 21st of October on @starworldindia at 9 pm! [sic]." In the promo, Alia and Deepika indirectly talk about Ranbir Kapoor by saying, "We should address the elephant in the room." While Deepika Padukone and Ranbir Kapoor dated each other for several years and their relationship became the talk of the town, Alia Bhatt is currently rumoured to be dating Ranbir.

Apart from this, Alia burps in the video, and Karan is seen asking Alia in disgust whether she realises that this has happened on national television. In another question, Karan quips that out of Deepika and her, who would get married first, and both the actresses point out at each other.

What makes this season interesting is that there has been a new segment added to the show. A huge space on the set has been earmarked for the star guests to let loose and unveil their fun side. The new season on Star World will also witness a revamped dual-tone version of the coffee mug in black and yellow. Inspired by Mumbai's kaali peelis?

Karan Johar has been busy banking episodes for this chat show. Over the weekend, he shot with Deepika Padukone and Alia Bhatt as well as Akshay Kumar and Ranveer Singh. Hollywood star Will Smith, who was in town, also caught up with Karan Johar, Akshay Kumar and Ranveer Singh. This led to speculation that he might make a guest appearance on the show.

This sixth season of Karan Johar's talk show, Koffee with Karan is all set to entertain the audience with all the inside 'gossip' from October 21 on Star World.

