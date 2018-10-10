Koffee With Karan 6: New game added to the show

bollywood

Karan Johar

Karan Johar has introduced a gaming section in the upcoming new season of Koffee With Karan. This is the filmmaker anchor's way to add a distinct flavour to the chat show.

A huge space on the set has been earmarked for the star guests to let loose and unveil their fun side. The new season on Star World will also witness a revamped dual-tone version of the coffee mug in black and yellow. Inspired by Mumbai's kaali peelis?

Karan Johar has been busy banking episodes for his upcoming chat show, Koffee With Karan. Over the weekend, he shot with some great Deepika Padukone and Alia Bhatt as well as Akshay Kumar and Ranveer Singh. Hollywood star Will Smith, who is in town, caught up with KJo, Akki and Ranveer leading to speculation that he might make a guest appearance on the show.

Meanwhile, there is talk that Karan is planning to collaborate with Akshay again after Kesari, which is currently on the floors and Good News, which rolls early next year.

