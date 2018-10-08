Karan Johar shoots for Koffee With Karan with Deepika-Alia and Akshay-Ranveer

television

Over the weekend, Karan Johar shot with Deepika Padukone and Alia Bhatt as well as Akshay Kumar and Ranveer Singh

Will Smith, Ranveer Singh, Karan Johar and Akshay Kumar

Karan Johar has been busy banking episodes for his upcoming chat show, Koffee With Karan. Over the weekend, he shot with Deepika Padukone and Alia Bhatt as well as Akshay Kumar and Ranveer Singh. Hollywood star Will Smith, who is in town, caught up with KJo, Akki and Ranveer leading to speculation that he might make a guest appearance on the show.



Alia Bhatt and Deepika Padukone

Last week Karan Johar also shot for two more episodes one with father-daughter duo Saif Ali Khan and Sara Ali Khan, the other one with Arjun Kapoor and his sister Janhvi Kapoor. Newbie Sara Ali Khan posted a pretty picture with daddy Saif, posing with a cuppa on the couch! Sara captioned: "Thank you for my first cup of koffeeee @karanjohar #fatherdaughter #koffeewithkaran #suchfun #seeyousoon [sic]"

Arjun Kapoor also took to his Instagram account to share a few stills with Janhvi from the show. He shared the photos and captioned the picture as: "Just what I needed in the middle of my chaos. A reminder of what matters most to me now... Family. Swipe To notice @janhvikapoor is in shock & awe about the fact that the Koffee King agreed to share the Kouch with her. Thank u @karanjohar for having us & u know me... I’ll be back [sic]."



Twinkle Khan

Meanwhile, there is talk that Karan is planning to collaborate with Akshay again after Kesari, which is currently on the floors and Good News, which rolls early next year. Buzz is that Twinkle Khanna will be on board as co-producer for the project. KJo and Twinkle go back a long way, and bond over their love for humour.

