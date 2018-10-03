Search

Koffee With Karan Season 6: Saif Ali Khan graces couch with daughter Sara, see photo

Oct 03, 2018, 20:09 IST | mid-day online correspondent

Sara Ali Khan is all set to make her debut on the Koffee kouch with none other than her father, Saif Ali Khan

Saif Ali Khan with daughter Sara Ali Khan. Picture Courtesy: Instagram/saraalikhan95

The much-awaited talk show of the television, Koffee With Karan is all set to air the first episode of its 6th instalment. And do you know who is the first guest at Karan Johar's kouch? It's none other than Sara Ali Khan with her daddy cool, Saif Ali Khan.

Earlier in September, a source revealed, "Since the latest season will air before her debut film Kedarnath hits screens, this will be the first time that the audience will get a peek into what Sara is like. Karan feels that the episode, complete with witty banter and fun questions, will be a great way to introduce the youngster to viewers. The duo has been briefed to expect hardball questions from Karan. He intends to tap into all aspects of Sara's life — from growing up in a broken marriage to forming a bond with Kareena Kapoor Khan and little Taimur."

Finally, the day has arrived where this father-daughter duo will spill the beans about their personal as well as professional lives.

Newbie Sara Ali Khan also posted a pretty picture with daddy Saifu, posing with a cuppa on the kouch! Sara captioned: "Thank you for my first cup of koffeeee @karanjohar #fatherdaughter #koffeewithkaran #suchfun #seeyousoon [sic]"

 
 
 
Earlier today, Karan Johar also gave us all a sneak-peak from the sets of his show, Koffee With Karan season 6!

