Saif Ali Khan and daughter Sara Ali Khan to spill out secrets on Karan Johar's Koffee With Karan 6

Sources reveal Karan Johar to open Koffee With Karan's latest season with dad-beti jodi - Saif Ali Khan and Sara Ali Khan

Saif Ali Khan with daughter Sara Ali Khan and Karan Johar

Ahead of the sixth season of Koffee With Karan, filmmaker-host Karan Johar is drawing up the list of celebrity guests that will grace the couch. We hear, he has roped in Saif Ali Khan and daughter Sara to kick off the new season. Considering Johar has taken Sara under his wing, he was of the opinion that the show will serve as a good platform to introduce his protégé to the audience.

A source reveals, "Since the latest season will air before her debut film Kedarnath hits screens, this will be the first time that the audience will get a peek into what Sara is like. Karan feels that the episode, complete with witty banter and fun questions, will be a great way to introduce the youngster to viewers. The duo has been briefed to expect hardball questions from Karan. He intends to tap into all aspects of Sara's life — from growing up in a broken marriage to forming a bond with Kareena Kapoor Khan and little Taimur."

The episode will be shot in the first week of October.

