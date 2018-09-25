Koffe With Karan Season 6: Janhvi Kapoor to debut with Arjun Kapoor?

television

While there were rumours of Janhvi Kapoor's debut on Koffee With Karan Season 6 with Ishaan Khatter, fresh reports suggest, she'll be appearing on Karan Johar's show with brother Arjun Kapoor

Karan Johar, Arjun Kapoor and Janhvi Kapoor

Janhvi Kapoor, who made her Bollywood debut with Karan Johar's Dhadak, is all set to make her another prestigious debut. The actress is all set to feature in Karan Johar's renowned chat show, Koffee With Karan. While there were talks of the actress sitting on the couch with her Dhadak co-star Ishaan Khatter, a report in Mumbai Mirror suggests that she will be making an appearance with brother Arjun Kapoor.

The publication's report also states that the celebrity-siblings will shoot for the show in the upcoming week and will be one of the first guests on the show. A source from the sets informed saying that Karan recently approached Janhvi and Arjun with the idea of featuring on the show together and they loved it. "It's going to be a special episode as it marks their first joint appearance, in which they open up about their relationship," revealed the source to Mirror.

After the stupendous success of Shashank Khaitan's Dhadak, Janhvi Kapoor will next be seen in Karan Johar's directorial Takht, which is an ensemble cast film, starring Kareena Kapoor Khan, Ranveer Singh, Vicky Kaushal and others. Janhvi has been gracing some of the coveted fashion shows and events, sizzling on some high-end fashion magazines. Apart from Takht, she will be seen in Gunjan Saxena's biopic, one of India's first female combat aviators, who was posted in Kargil during the 1999 war. This film will be produced by Johar.

