Koffee With Karan 6: Karan Johar all set to ask controversial questions!

The makers of Koffee With Karan, season 6 have released a new promo with host Karan Johar, and it is controversial!

Karan Johar. Picture Courtesy: YouTube

The sixth season of Karan Johar's talk show, Koffee with Karan is all set to entertain the audience with all the inside 'gupshup' from October 21. The filmmaker's chat show is a one-stop for all the controversies that happen in Bollywood. Finally, the show's makers have released its promo, where the host of the show, Karan Johar being the boy, is unafraid of asking any kinds of questions.

"I'll admit to asking all the wrong questions if you admit to loving the answers," asks Karan Johar in the promo as he winks towards the end.

Watch the promo here:

There is a tentative guest lists appearing on the coveted show. Many Bollywood actors have also confessed that they feel "privileged" to be invited on the chat show. Koffee With Karan is one-stop for all juicy and meaty gossips from and within the glamour world, where the Bollywood celebrities spill the beans about relationships and break-ups. The show has a history of mending and breaking relationships, such is the impact!

From Priyanka Chopra - Nick Jonas to Ranbir Kapoor - Alia Bhatt, and the trio of Salman Khan, Shah Rukh Khan and Katrina Kaif embracing the couch is doing the rounds to be on the guest list.

Koffee with Karan Season 6 will premiere on October 21 on Star World at 9 pm.

