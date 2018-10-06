Koffee With Karan Season 6: Janhvi Kapoor graces couch with brother Arjun Kapoor

television

Janhvi Kapoor is all set to entertain Karan Johar's questions along with brother Arjun Kapoor on Koffee With Karan Season 6

Janhvi Kapoor and Arjun Kapoor. Picture Courtesy: Instagram/arjunkapoor

While there were rumours of Janhvi Kapoor making her debut on Karan Johar's chat show Koffee with Karan with Ishaan Khatter, the actress will now be seen with brother Arjun Kapoor. Arjun Kapoor took to his Instagram account to share a few stills from the show. He shared the photos and captioned the picture as: "Just what I needed in the middle of my chaos. A reminder of what matters most to me now... Family. Swipe To notice @janhvikapoor is in shock & awe about the fact that the Koffee King agreed to share the Kouch with her. Thank u @karanjohar for having us & u know me... I’ll be back [sic]."

This chat show is a one-stop for all Bollywood gossip. The show is definitely coming back with a bang as B-town siblings Arjun and Janhvi Kapoor are set to grace its couch in the upcoming season. Apart from them, the other confirmed guests are Deepika Padukone with Alia Bhatt and Saif Ali Khan with daughter Sara Ali Khan.

Host Karan Johar took to his Instagram account to make the announcement with a picture of the siblings looking their stylish best as they strike a pose for the camera. While Janhvi can be seen wearing a cold-shoulder dress, Arjun looked dapper in a black tuxedo. He wrote: "Had koffee with the siblings today! Was so much fun! Emotional and hysterical in equal measure! [sic]."

On the work front, Arjun is all set for his upcoming romantic-comedy Namaste England opposite Parineeti Chopra. The movie has been creating immense buzz owing to the crackling chemistry between the leading duo. Directed by Vipul Amrutlal Shah, the flick will hit the big screens on October 19, this year.

After the stupendous success of Shashank Khaitan's Dhadak, Janhvi Kapoor will next be seen in Karan Johar's directorial Takht, which is an ensemble cast film, starring Kareena Kapoor Khan, Ranveer Singh, Vicky Kaushal and others. Janhvi has been gracing some of the coveted fashion shows and events, sizzling on some high-end fashion magazines. Apart from Takht, she will be seen in Gunjan Saxena's biopic, one of India's first female combat aviators, who was posted in Kargil during the 1999 war. This film will be produced by Johar.

Also Read: Koffee With Karan Season 6: Deepika Padukone And Alia Bhatt Are First Guests!

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates