Koffee With Karan Season 6: Deepika Padukone and Alia Bhatt are first guests!

There were rumours of Alia Bhatt sitting on Koffee With Karan Season 6 couch with Ranbir Kapoor. However, she will be seen answering questions with Deepika Padukone

Deepika Padukone and Alia Bhatt. Picture Courtesy: Instagram/karanjohar

Karan Johar is once again back with its hot brewing cup of coffee that also brings along the hot gossips of Bollywood. The filmmaker's chat show is a one-stop for all the controversies that happen in Bollywood. Putting an end to all kinds of speculations pertaining to the guest list of the show, the representatives of the show and host Karan Johar have announced their first pair of guests!

It is Deepika Padukone and Alia Bhatt, who are all set to grace Koffee With Karan Season 6 couch. With the flamboyant host, Karan Johar sitting all-ready with his cuppa on the opposite couch has a very good equation with both the actresses, the questions thrown at them will definitely be saucy and sassy.



Picture Courtesy: Instagram/karanjohar

We can say that Alia Bhatt has been a regular on the chat show. Last season, she was seen with best friend Katrina Kaif, and revealed that it was while working out at Yasmin Karachiwala's Body Image that Katrina and she became friends.

Well, one common thread over here is Ranbir Kapoor! Alia is rumoured to be dating this chocolate boy. Also, Deepika Padukone and Katrina Kaif share a common history with Ranbir Kapoor. It's interesting to see that Alia has maintained a good rapport with both of Ranbir's exes.

Coming back to Koffee With Karan, the show's makers had also released a promo, where the host of the show in the promo, was heard saying, "l will admit to asking all the wrong questions if you admit to loving the answers."

On Wednesday, Karan Johar had also shared a 'blockbuster' photo of Alia Bhatt, Deepika Padukone and Ranbir Kapoor posing together with Ranveer Singh, Shah Rukh Khan and Aamir Khan parting at Ranbir's pad. Of course, party-king Karan Johar was also there!

Apart from Deepika and Alia, Karan Johar's guest list involves Janhvi Kapoor with brother Arjun Kapoor, and Sara Ali Khan with daddy Saif Ali Khaan.

This sixth season of Karan Johar's talk show, Koffee with Karan is all set to entertain the audience with all the inside 'gossip' from October 21 on Star World.

