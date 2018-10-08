Photos: Will Smith has a good time with Ranveer Singh and Karan Johar in Mumbai

television

Will Smith, who was in Mumbai to attend an event, made an appearance on the sets of Koffee with Karan, and it seems like the star is ready for his Koffee debut.

Karan Johar, Ranveer Singh and Will Smith

From then, speculations are doing the rounds that the Ranveer-Akshay episode may feature the rapper as well. The host of the show and producer-director Karan Johar shared a snap of Smith, Ranveer and himself on Instagram, captioned, 'Where there's a WILL there's a way!!!! @ranveersingh @willsmith shot today at the superb #sohohousemumbai.'

Will Smith, looks like, had a good time with KJo and Ranveer. He took to Instagram to share pictures from their meet.

View this post on Instagram Behold the Big Williest! ðÂÂÂðÂÂ¾ @willsmith #legend A post shared by Ranveer Singh (@ranveersingh) onOct 7, 2018 at 6:27am PDT

Earlier, the 'Men in Black' star attended an event with actor Farhan Akhtar, where he was seen shaking a leg to Punjabi beats.

The Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara star shared a video of the 'Suicide Squad' dancing. He wrote, 'What an awesomely and effortlessly cool man .. won all hearts with his candor and wit. and boy, can he bust some Bhangra moves. funtimes chatting with @willsmith at the #htleadershipsummit. gotoguywhenaliensattack.'

Slated to go on-air on October 21, the first episode of 'Koffee with Karan' will feature Bollywood divas Alia Bhatt and Deepika Padukone. Apart from them, father-daughter duo Saif Ali Khan and Sara Ali Khan will also make an appearance on the show.

