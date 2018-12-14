Koffee with Karan 6: Here's what Priyanka Chopra and Kareena Kapoor will talk about!

television

Priyanka Chopra and Kareena Kapoor have worked together in the films, Aitraaz and Don. They will now be seen in Koffee With Karan Season 6 with Karan Johar

Priyanka Chopra and Kareena Kapoor Khan. Picture Courtesy: Instagram/karanjohar.

While there were several reports of Kareena Kapoor Khan and Priyanka Chopra coming together for a cup of 'Koffee', a recent post by Karan Johar has sealed this information by sharing a picture on social media.

Once upon a time, Priyanka and Kareena shared a great equation. However, things went kaput for them, and their friendship went bitter. Ever since then, the duo has been giving cold-shoulder to each other. Therefore, there has been enough hullabaloo surrounding them making an appearance together. The host of this chat show, Karan Johar took to his Instagram account to share a photo of Priyanka Chopra and Kareena Kapoor posing together with him and captioned it: "Season finale with the mega superstar girls [sic]." Later, he just shared a photo of the two and wrote, "Girls just wanna have fun [sic]."

Priyanka opted for a yellow pantsuit, while Kareena looked dazzling in a maroon glittery gown. Here are some deets about what these two actresses spoke on the couch. The newly-married bride will talk about her wedding with Nick Jonas, while Bebo will talk about the popularity of her 2-year-old son, Taimur Ali Khan, says a Mumbai Mirror report.

A source informed the tabloid saying, "Karan Johar has planned a lot of fun segments for them that will highlight their newfound friendship. While Priyanka will open up about her recent wedding to Nick Jonas, Kareena is expected to speak about the popularity of her two-year-old son Taimur, among other topics."

It was in 2010 that Kareena was asked about Priyanka Chopra on the Koffee… show and she said, "Where does she get that accent from?" Later, after two episodes, Priyanka replied to Kareena saying, "The same place where her boyfriend gets it from."

However, this is a thing of the past now. Both the actresses are happily married now, and have let bygones be bygones.

