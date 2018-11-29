Koffee With Karan Season 6: Priyanka Chopra and Kareena Kapoor to appear together

television

Kareena Kapoor Khan and Priyanka Chopra will be seen in Karan Johar's chat show, Koffee with Karan

Priyanka Chopra and Kareena Kapoor Khan.

Karan Johar's chat show, Koffee with Karan Season 6 is making noise for all the right reasons. The show is one stop for all the Bollywood gossip. From Ajay Devgn-Kajol, Alia Bhatt-Deepika Padukone to Janhvi Kapoor and Arjun Kapoor, the guest list has been exciting so far, and so were the episodes.

However, according to a report in Pinkvilla, the Aitraaz pair, Kareena Kapoor Khan and Priyanka Chopra will be gracing the 'Koffee' couch, and this will be one of the major casting couch ever pulled by Karan Johar. Apparently, desi girl was supposed to shoot for the show with Kareena before the wedding. However, this did not happen, and now, the duo will shoot for Koffee with Karan after Priyanka and Nick's grand Indian wedding in December.

Once upon a time, Priyanka and Kareena shared a great equation. However, things went kaput for them, and their friendship went bitter. Ever since then, the duo has been giving a cold-shoulder to each other. Talking about the same, a source told the entertainment portal, "Priyanka is currently busy with her wedding prep. She was first going to shoot with Kareena for KWK after her wedding, on December 6. But now, it has got postponed to the second week of December. The final date hasn't been locked yet, but it is sometime around 14-15th December."

Another source said, "Earlier Karan had to wrap up all the shoots before the first week of December. But now he has some more time in hand, and things will be wrapped before December 20. Also, Priyanka is too occupied with her wedding so it was difficult for her to take some time out for the shoot. So she requested Karan to push it by a week. Bebo is available for the said date too so the trio together has finalised for the second week of December."

Also Read: Koffee With Karan Season 6: Ajay Devgn Reveals A Shocking Lie Said By Actors

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates