Koffee With Karan Season 6: Ajay Devgn reveals a shocking lie said by actors

Ajay Devgn and Kajol let bygones be bygones with Karan Johar, and are all set to go crazy by appearing on Koffee with Karan's upcoming episode

Ajay Devgn and Kajol. Picture Courtesy: Instagram/starworldindia.

The upcoming episode of Koffee with Karan Season 6 will have host Karan Johar's best friend Kajol along with actor-producer-director-husband Ajay Devgn. Knowing Ajay Devgn's larger-than-life persona, his crazy antics and sarcasm, one expects this episode to be a helluva ride. Blending with it is Kajol's honest and straight-faced answers!

A few days ago, the promo of Ajay Devgn and Kajol's episode was shared by Star World India on their Instagram handle. In the promo, host Karan Johar threw a question at Ajay, and he answered it with humour, which backfired him. He was asked about that one lie the actors say, and the Shivaay actor said, "I Love My Wife." That answer immediately attracted him those scary glares by wife Kajol seated beside him on the couch. Later, Ajay was seen defending his statement saying, "Not me, I am talking about other actors."

Isn't this hilarious? A regular sweet-and-salty conversation between the couple!

Ajay also spoke about how Kajol has become obsessed with social media and keeps clicking selfies only to take another three hours to correct the image before uploading it. Later, in jest, he said that earlier she didn't have this habit, now in 'Budhapa' (Old-age)….Before he could complete the sentence, Kajol gave him those dreadful looks again!

This was about Ajay Devgn. Coming to Kajol, Karan asked her who amongst the actresses has the hottest body? The Kuch Kuch Hota Hai actress gave a straight reply, "You should rather ask me who their doctors are!"

The other video had Ajay Devgn forgetting on his marriage date and trolling Kajol.

Watch the video here:

Aren't you left hungry for some more deets of this husband and wife duo?

