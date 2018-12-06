Koffee With Karan 6: Baahubali trio to share the couch

television

Baahubali trio Prabhas, Rana Daggubati and SS Rajamouli to debut on Karan Johar's chat show, Koffee With Karan season 6

SS Rajamouli, Prabhas, Rana Daggubati and Karan Johar

The ongoing season of Karan Johar's chat show, Koffee With Karan, has seen new faces grace the couch — most notably, Sara Ali Khan and Janhvi Kapoor. Now, we hear the filmmaker has convinced the Baahubali trio — superstars Prabhas, Rana Daggubati and director SS Rajamouli — to make their debut on the show. Johar's camaraderie with the trio goes back to 2015 when he had presented the Hindi version of Baahubali: The Beginning, followed by their collaboration on the sequel.

A source reveals, "Given that they are the minds behind the biggest Indian film and have gained pan-India popularity, KJo wanted them to feature on the show. Prabhas, who is otherwise media-shy, agreed to make an appearance only as a mark of his respect for Karan. The episode will be shot later this month. Prabhas, Rana and Rajamouli will trace the journey of Baahubali while revealing several interesting nuggets that the audience may not be aware of. It won't be surprising if Karan also taps into Prabhas's personal life and his single status. This will be the first time that stars from the Telugu film industry will grace the show."

