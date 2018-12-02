Kajol doesn't want Karan Johar and Ajay Devgn to rekindle their friendship, here's why

television

Kajol is very possessive of her friendship with Karan and doesn't want the latter to share that equation with anyone else, be alone her husband

Ajay Devgn, Kajol and Karan Johar.

The resolute Koffee guru, Karan Johar is taking unexpected appearances to a completely new level with his next guests, best friend Kajol along with better half Ajay Devgn!

As Kajol and Ajay Devgn grace the Koffee couch, there seems to be no love lost between tight-knit buddies Karan and the Kuch Kuch Hota Hai actress. The friendship that once had gone sour, will rekindle in full force for the entire nation to witness on Koffee With Karan season 6! The Koffee couch is known to give life to new friendships, and end old feuds. Kajol, Ajay and Karan's camaraderie will spin never heard before conversations as new equations come to life.

Interestingly, during the show, Karan asked Ajay Devgn to become friends and this is how Kajol reacted! Apparently, Kajol is very possessive about her friendship with Karan, and doesn't want the latter to share that equation with anyone else, be alone her husband!

Karan Johar and Ajay Devgn's strained equation created quite a stir in the industry. On Koffee With Karan season 6, Karan Johar extended a hand of friendship to Ajay Devgn in the hope to revive the equation on a fresh note. Ajay humbly accepted the hand of friendship and told Karan that there never should've been any bad blood between the two. Kajol, who is very possessive of her friendship with Karan didn't take it well and snapped at the two telling Karan 'I don't want you to be his friend, you're my friend!' She didn't want hubby Ajay to become important in Karan's life as she loves the attention and being the important one.

Karan and Kajol's spunky chemistry is sure to bring down the house and make this episode a memorable one to go down in Koffee history.

