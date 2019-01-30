Koffee With Karan 6: Sidharth Malhotra wants to see this actress as his wife!

television

Sidharth Malhotra and Aditya Roy Kapur will be seen in the upcoming episode of Koffee With Karan

Sidharth Malhotra. Picture Courtesy: Instagram/sidmalhotra.

The latest promo of Koffee With Karan has got the internet shaking. The promo features buddies Sidharth Malhotra and Aditya Roy Kapur. The two are known to share a good bond and their bromance is quite evident through their pictures from mentor Karan Johar's parties.5

Both, Aditya Roy Kapur and Sidharth Malhotra are sure to drop some interesting gossips on the show as they grace the 'controversial' coffee couch. In the promo shared by Star World, host Karan Johar is seen in his host's avatar and throwing rapid-fire questions at his protege, Sidharth Malhotra. He first asks: "Who do you want to see as your sibling from Bollywood?" The actor instantly replied, "Saif Ali Khan."

However, when the Student of The Year director asked Sidharth: "Who do you want as your wife from Bollywood?" The actor immediately replied saying, "Kareena Kapoor." This answer left all the three boys chuckling around like teenagers.

The video posted on Instagram was captioned as, "Partners in crime @sidmalhotra and Aditya Roy Kapur take the Koffee couch this week. #KoffeeWithKaran #KoffeeWithSidharth #KoffeeWithAditya [sic]."

Take a look at the promo here:

The show will have interesting secrets and details revealed about chocolate boys, Aditya Roy Kapur and Sidharth Malhotra. Apart from this, Karan's show got Hardik Pandya and KL Rahul mired in controversy.

Also Read: Shweta Bachchan and Abhishek Bachchan reveal what they hate about Aishwarya

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates