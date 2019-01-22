Shweta Bachchan and Abhishek Bachchan reveal what they hate about Aishwarya

television

In the recent Koffee With Karan episode, siblings Shweta Bachchan and Abhishek Bachchan have made some shocking revelations

Shweta Bachchan and Abhishek Bachchan. Picture Courtesy: Instagram/karanjohar.

The latest guests, who graced the coffee couch were siblings, Shweta Bachchan and Abhishek Bachchan. Both Shweta and Abhishek are host Karan Johar's childhood friends. The trio shares an amazing rapport with each other, which was visible on the episode that went on air this Sunday, January 20.

Koffee with Karan is known to generate enough fodder for the gossip mills to feed on. Through the episode, the stars end up spilling out some secrets about them or their fellow companion. In this latest episode, Shweta Bachchan and Abhishek Bachchan revealed some secrets about the Bachchan family.

Karan Johar asked the duo if the family's dynamics changed after Aishwarya Rai entered their lives as Abhishek's wife. To which, Abhishek said that there was no change. Whereas sister-in-law Shweta Bachchan said that roles reshuffle in a family whenever someone new arrives. She also added, she feels relieved that Abhishek has someone who understands his work life. Shweta further said that if Abhishek has something about his parents, Aishwarya will have a more unbiased opinion than she would.

Continuing talking about Aishwarya, in the rapid fire round, Shweta and Abhishek were asked about one thing that they hate about the gorgeous lady. To which, Shweta said that she hates her for not calling back on time and tolerates her time management or lack thereof. Shweta also said that she loves her for being a 'self-made, strong woman and a fantastic mother'.

On the other hand, Abhishek said that he loves wife Aishwarya because she loves him and hates her packing style

They shared things that they dislike about Aishwarya Rai Bachchan. While husband Abhishek Bachchan went on to say that he hates her packing skills and tolerates them too. Abhishek also added that he wouldn't want to change anything about his relationship with Aishwarya. The two have been happily married for eleven years and have a seven-year-old daughter named Aaradhya Bachchan.

