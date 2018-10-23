Koffee with Karan: Ayushamann Khurrana, Vicky Kaushal to appear together

television

Karan Johar also took to Instagram on Monday to share photographs from the shoot with Ayushamann Khurrana and Vicky Kaushal

Ayushmann Khurrana, Karan Johar and Vicky Kaushal

Actors Ayushmann Khurrana and Vicky Kaushal will be making their debut on filmmaker Karan Johar's popular chat show 'Koffee with Karan.' They will appear together in an episode of the ongoing sixth season of the show.

Karan Johar also took to Instagram on Monday to share photographs from the shoot. "With the talented actors and super fun boys," Karan posted while sharing the image.

KJo's chat show is hugely popular as he gets his celebrity friends and fraternity members to open up about their lives in an up, close and personal way. The show is aired on Star World. Other celebrity guests to appear in the sixth season include names like Varun Dhawan, Katrina Kaif, Saif Ali Khan and daughter Sara, Akshay Kumar and Ranveer Singh.

The first episode that aired last week saw Deepika Padukone share the couch with Alia Bhatt. What makes this season interesting is that there will be a new segment added to the show. A huge space on the set has been earmarked for the star guests to let loose and unveil their fun side. The new season will also witness a revamped dual-tone version of the coffee mug in black and yellow. Inspired by Mumbai's kaali peelis?

