Koffee With Karan 6: Kareena Kapoor Khan and Priyanka Chopra Jonas the new B-town BFFs?

While Kareena Kapoor Khan and Priyanka Chopra Jonas have had a few rough patches in the past, the pair seem quite comfortable around each other in this promo of Karan Johar's Koffee With Karan episode

Kareena Kapoor Khan and Priyanka Chopra in Koffee With Karan

Seems like Kareena and Priyanka are ready to let bygones be bygones. Two of the most iconic actresses will be appearing together on Karan Johar's chat show, Koffee With Karan, and the promo of the episode promises a fun-filled time. There was a time when Kareena Kapoor Khan and Priyanka Chopra Jonas didn't look eye to eye owing to a few differences between them. One of these issues was when Kareena, in a previous episode of KWK, had passed a jibe about Priyanka's accent. PeeCee, after this comment, had said that she got it from the same place that Kareena's then-boyfriend Saif Ali Khan did.

Things had turned sour between the two, but now it looks like they're fine with each other again. Kareena and Priyanka will be appearing on KWK together and the promo looks quite interesting. You can see Kareena shocked and surprised when Priyanka tells her she doesn't know who Varun Dhawan is dating, to which Kareena laughingly asks PeeCee, "Now you only know Hollywood actors or what?"

Watch the promo here:

There's another pleasant surprise when Kareena reveals that Saif Ali Khan proposed to her in Greece and Priyanka chimes in saying that Nick Jonas proposed to her in Greece too. Looks like Kareena and Priyanka had quite a ball on Koffee With Karan. Now we can't wait for Sunday to arrive to watch the episode too!

