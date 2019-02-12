Koffee With Karan: Kartik Aaryan's special gift for host Karan Johar!

television

For its first, Karan Johar was gifted with a special sweet by Kartik Aaryan on the sets of his chat show, Koffee With Karan, Season 6

Karan Johar and Kartik Aaryan.

On Sunday, Koffee With Karan saw yet another high-on-content episode with Kartik Aaryan and Kriti Sanon to promote their upcoming film, Luka Chuppi. Netizens can't stop raving about this episode. Kartik Aaryan's earnest responses to all the questions and him blushing at the very mention of Sara Ali Khan and Ananya Panday won hearts nationwide. But what really got everyone talking was his special gesture for the host and filmmaker.

Kartik Aaryan made a stunning entry on the show after he was given a great introduction by Karan Johar. And he almost touched everyone's heart when the actor gifted Pinniya (sweet) to Mr Johar. Since he was making a debut on the show, his mother was quite elated and sent sweets for the show's host. Karan was quite surprised by the actor's special gesture. He even mentioned that no one has ever got anything for him on the show and was touched by this gesture.

Kartik even fed the filmmaker the sweet and we must say that was the warmest welcome we have seen on the show. Kartik Aaryan further went on to win the rapid fire and took home the coveted hamper. The actor is currently gearing up for the release of his next film Luka Chuppi. His character Guddu is being loved by everyone in the trailer and the chartbuster songs.

Apart from this, he will be seen in the remake of 1978's film, Pati Patni Aur Woh. He will be seen with Ananya Pandya and Bhumi Pednekar. The actor also has Kirik Party with Jacqueline Fernandez.

Also Read: Koffee With Karan 6: Kartik Aaryan reveals why he is yet to ask Sara Ali Khan out on a date

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates