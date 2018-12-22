Koffee With Karan Season 6: Rhea Kapoor mimics Kareena Kapoor and it's hilarious

television

In the new promo of Koffee With Karan Season 6, the guests on this couch are siblings Sonam Kapoor, Rhea Kapoor and Harshvardhan Kapoor

Rhea Kapoor on the sets of Koffee With Karan. Picture Courtesy: Twitter/@STARTVUK

The sixth season of Karan Johar's chat-show, which is a source of in-depth fodder for the gossip mills, has had an elaborate line-up of guests. This week, Karan Johar has invited the Kapoor siblings - Harshvardhan Kapoor, Sonam Kapoor and Rhea Kapoor. The promo of the eipsode is out now, and it's hilarious! The promo has Karan Johar being in all awe of Anil Kapoor's fitness mantra, and how he has stopped ageing.

In the promo shared online, Karan Johar is seen asking the trio, "I don't think anyone really understand what Anil Kapoor is all about?" To which, Rhea Kapoor says, "He just wants to be the best!" Karan continues, "He (Anil Kapoor) looks into the mirror and says, 'I'm gorgeous'." Rhea and Sonam take it further by adding that their dad also says, "I'm killing it."

Koffee with Karan. Sundays 7:00 p.m only on Star Plus. Get ready for your Koffee date with Sonam Kapoor. Sky 705, Virgin Media 803, Yupp TV. pic.twitter.com/oeOPhi3tfQ — STAR TV UK (@STARTVUK) December 20, 2018

Well, the dose of laughter doesn not ends here. It has a guest appearance by Anil Kapoor via an audio visual, where he is seen requesting host Karan Johar to definitely ask Rhea to mimic Kareena Kapoor Khan. The stylist adheres to it and is spot on as she imitates Kareena saying, "What not to rehearse... It's not Mughal-e-Azam" leaving everyone in splits.

Discussions like Harshavardhan's career, Sonam Kapoor's professional and personal life, including marriage to Anand Ahuja, and Rhea Kapoor's professional stint as producer, stylist will be put forth on the table.

