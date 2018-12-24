Koffee With Karan: Toodles gang Malaika Arora, Kirron Kher on the couch

television

Karan Johar took to his Instagram account to share a 'Toodles' video from the sets of his talk show Koffee With Karan

Karan Johar, Malaika Arora and Kirron Kher

Karan Johar's equation with his India's Got Talent co-judges Malaika Arora and Kirron Kher is known to everyone. All thanks to his 'toodles'! Now, Karan has taken his toodles series with Malaika and Kirron to the sets of Koffee With Karan.

The 46-year-old filmmaker took to his Instagram account to share a 'Toodles' video from the sets of his talk show and captioned it as, '#toodles on #koffeewithkaran !! @kirronkhermp @malaikaaroraofficial'

View this post on Instagram #toodles on #koffeewithkaran !! @kirronkhermp @malaikaaroraofficial A post shared by Karan Johar (@karanjohar) onDec 23, 2018 at 4:09am PST

In the video, Karan is behind the camera while Malaika and Kirron can be seen discussing their fashion choices with him. Malaika looks stunning in a shimmery gown and a fresh face of makeup, leaving her hair open while Kirron looks elegant as ever in a grey and blue-coloured saree with a neckpiece, completing her look perfectly.

KJo, who is known for his eccentric sense of humour, can be further seen teasing Malika on her fashion sense by asking her to stand like a Christmas tree on his terrace. He also doesn't seem very impressed by Kirron's dressing sense. But Kirron like a badass chose to not care about Karan's opinion and went on to flaunt her saree like a boss.

Kirron, in her usual sassy mode, did not leave a chance to troll Karan as she said that he looks like a garden referring to his floral printed jacket. Karan often shares behind the scenes 'Toodles' videos featuring Malaika and Kirron, who always has something witty to say about the filmmaker's unconventional fashion choices.

The upcoming episode featuring the trio is definitely going to be a laugh riot! This season of the talk show has seen some dynamic pairings like Alia Bhatt and Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh and Akshay Kumar, Kajol and Ajay Devgn, Vicky Kaushal and Ayushmann Khurrana, Diljit Dosanjh and Badshah.

Also read: Koffee With Karan Season 6: Rhea Kapoor mimics Kareena Kapoor and it's hilarious

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates

Edited by mid-day online desk with inputs from ANI