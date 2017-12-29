Kolkata prohibits carrying of weapons in public

The notice issued by city Police Commissioner Rajeev Kumar said it "prohibits any person from carrying swords, spears, bludgeons or other offensive weapons in any public place in the 'town of Calcutta' or in 'the suburbs of the town of Calcutta'

The Kolkata Police on Friday issued a notice prohibiting people from carrying sharp and offensive weapons in any public place in the city and the adjoining suburbs for a year starting January 2.

The notice issued by city Police Commissioner Rajeev Kumar said it "prohibits any person from carrying swords, spears, bludgeons or other offensive weapons in any public place in the 'town of Calcutta' or in 'the suburbs of the town of Calcutta' for the period from January 2, 2018 to January 1, 2019". The area comprising the "town of Calcutta" has been set as defined in Calcutta Police Act, 1866.

The notice also said that the people such as the Governor of the state, commanding officer of armed forces, members or rifle club approved by the Centre who are exempted under schedule 1 of GSR 991 of the Arms Act and those who hold permit issued by the city Police Commissioner, would not come under the ambit of the order.

