Konkona Sensharma and Ranvir Shorey are officially divorced

Ranvir Shorey and Konkona Sensharma have officially been granted a divorce. It came through on August 13.

The couple, who separated in 2015, had filed for divorce in February. While announcing their decision to go their separate ways, Koko had posted, "Ranvir and I have mutually decided to separate, but continue to be friends and co-parent our son [Haroon]."

Ranvir and I have mutually decided to separate, but continue to be friends and co-parent our son. Will appreciate your support. Thank you. — Konkona Sensharma (@konkonas) September 14, 2015

Talking about the divorce proceedings, a source informed ETimes, "They came and left separately but nevertheless, this is one of the most peaceful divorces that one has seen in a long time. There is absolutely no animosity between the two. Sad of course that they couldn't reconcile as a couple but who can control destiny?"

Ranvir Shorey and Konkona Sensharma got married in 2010. The pair has acted in a lot of films together including films like Aaja Nachle, Traffic Signal and more recently, A Death In The Gunj.

Keep scrolling to read more news

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also, download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps.

Mid-Day is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@middayinfomedialtd) and stay updated with the latest news