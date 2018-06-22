Kota creates world record as over 2 lakh people perform yoga

The event took place in the presence of yoga guru Baba Ramdev and Chief Minister Vasundhara Raje Scindia at the RAC ground

A child performs a yoga asana during an event to mark the 4th International Yoga Day, in Nagpur, on Thursday

Kota in Rajasthan established a world record on Thursday when around two lakh people performed yoga at one place on the occasion of the International Yoga Day. The event took place in the presence of yoga guru Baba Ramdev and Chief Minister Vasundhara Raje Scindia at the RAC ground.

Speaking to the media, an officer, Hariom Gurjar, said, "We have created a Guinness record, as this is the first time these many people performed yoga together at one place." He explained that counting of the participants was done with the help of bar codes given to each contestant.

A total of 4,000 volunteers were present on the occasion and a drone centre was set up to keep an eye on the ground. People started reaching the RAC ground from 5 am. Two Guinness World Records officials, who came from London to monitor the proceedings, gave a certificate to Vasundhara Raje Scindia, District Collector Gaurav Goyal and Ramdev.



Yoga enthusiasts perform during an event by Baba Ramdev and Rajasthan Chief Minister Vasundhara Raje to set the Guinness World Record for 'The Largest Yoga Lesson' during the International Day of Yoga, in Kota, on Thursday. Pics/PTI

Ramdev tweeted that more than two lakh people performed yoga on the International Yoga Day. "Yog is the best way for the students to de-stress themselves. Thousands of students have joined #YogainKota, the education capital of Rajasthan," he tweeted.

Earlier, the Chief Minister called for maximum participation from people to set up a world record on the occasion. Till date, Mysore shares the record where around 55,506 people performed yoga simultaneously at one place on International Yoga Day.

4,000

No. of volunteers present on the occasion

55,506

No. of people who performed yoga simultaneously at one place in Mysore

