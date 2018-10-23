Kremlin: World more dangerous if US exits nuclear treaty

international

Donald Trump and Vladimir Putin. Pic/AFP

The Kremlin on Monday said the world would be less safe if Washington goes ahead with plans to withdraw from a Cold War-era nuclear weapons treaty that banned intermediate-range missiles.

"Such steps, if taken, will make the world more dangerous," said presidential spokesman Dmitry Peskov as he rejected claims by US President Donald Trump that Russia had violated the 1987 Intermediate-Range Nuclear Forces Treaty (INF). "Russia has been and remains committed to the provisions of this treaty," he said.

The US had previously undermined the foundations of the agreement, Peskov added. "The intention to withdraw from this document is of the deepest concern." Peskov reiterated an earlier statement by President Vladimir Putin that Russia would never strike first even if threatened with a nuclear attack. "We don't feel that we have the right to inflict the first strike," he said.

EU urges dialogue

The European Commission on Monday urged the United States and Russia to continue talks to "preserve" the nuclear weapons treaty after President Donald Trump said Washington was withdrawing from the deal. "The US and the Russian federation need to remain in a constructive dialogue to preserve this treaty and ensure it is fully and verifiably implemented," said spokeswoman Maja Kocijancic.

Macron defends treaty in call with Trump

French President Emmanuel Macron stressed the importance of a Cold War-era nuclear weapons treaty during a phone call with Donald Trump, his office said Monday, after the US president announced he was pulling out of the deal. "The president noted the importance of this treaty, in particular for European security and our strategic stability," Macron's office said of the call between the two leaders on Sunday.

