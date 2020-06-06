Kris Humphries on 72-day marriage with Kim Kardashian: Our relationship was 100 per cent real

Former American basketball player Kris Humphries has revealed that his marriage to reality TV star Kim Kardashian was "brutal" and "embarrassing." In an open essay, written post retirement for The Player's Tribune, he shared some facts about his relationship with Kim and the Kardashian family. Kris, 35, divorced Kim, 39, in 2011 after just 72 days of marriage.

They had a whirlwind romance, got engaged after just seven months of dating before getting hitched. While many claim their relationship was fake, Kris pointed out it was 100 per cent real. In the post, Kris said: "I should have known what I was getting into. I was definitely naive about how much my life was going to change. The one thing that really bothers me is whenever people say my marriage was fake. There's definitely a lot about that world that is not entirely real. But our actual relationship was 100% real. When it was clear that it [marriage] wasn't working...what can I say?"

Meanwhile, he added how the public split and divorce affected his mental health.

Catch up on all the latest sports news and updates here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates.

Mid-Day is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@middayinfomedialtd) and stay updated with the latest news