Krishika Lulla on her directorial debut O Re Naseeba: Video shows three dances

bollywood

Krishika Lulla on her first directorial venture, a track based on women empowerment

Krishika Lulla

Switching positions from producer to director for the dance track, O Re Naseeba, Krishika Lulla is set to give voice to sexual abuse survivors. The song has been rendered by Monali Thakur and composed by Sanjeev-Ajay.

Lulla says, "I love making songs and wanted to create a beautiful video. I approached lyricist Sanjeev Chaturvedi. He came up with the lyrics, and the concept of making the ordeal that women endure in their daily lives, as the crux of the video. While it was to be directed by someone else, I realised that the concept I had in mind would be difficult to execute. So, I decided to helm it."

Set to release on Eros Now today, the song was shot over two days, and showcases three different stages in a woman's life. In each, her trust is betrayed. "It shows a small girl who has endured mental trauma, but doesn't know how to express her anger. She does so by performing tandaav. Then, we have a teenage girl, who depicts her anguish with the help of ballet, and finally, an independent woman who faces issues at her workplace. She performs contemporary dance."

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates