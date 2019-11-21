Krishna Shroff chills by the pool, makes temperature soar in black bikini

Krishna Shroff has shared a new picture which shows how happy the star kid is, chilling by the pool, in her black two-piece. While people are enjoying the November sun, Krishna Shroff chose to spend a day by the pool and take a sip of wine while the sun kisses her skin! She also shared a few pictures and captioned "life's good [sic]" Well, with this amazing view, life is surely good for Krishna Shroff! The fitness enthusiast's pictures will make you get rid of your mid-week blues. Take a look at them here:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Krishna Jackie Shroff (@kishushroff) onNov 16, 2019 at 10:19pm PST

The second post was a selfie which just had a few emoticons as the description.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Krishna Jackie Shroff (@kishushroff) onNov 19, 2019 at 1:20am PST

On the personal front, Tiger Shroff's sister Krishna Shroff is dating a professional basketball player, Eban Hyams, who is Tiger's friend. Sharing how she met Eban, Krishna said in a media interaction, "I was catching up with a friend of his whom I hadn't met in a long time, but eventually ended up chatting with Eban."

Krishna Shroff was also asked about her family's thoughts on this relationship and she said, "They don't interfere much, they trust my judgement. Families eventually do get involved, but I'd like to take my time and keep it between us for now."

Are they planning to tie the knot anytime soon? Krishna says that it has just been four months. "We are just living in the moment and enjoying each other's company," she said.

