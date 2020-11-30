Krishna Shroff gives a strong reply to a user who asks her if she has done something to her face

Krishna Shroff, a fitness enthusiast and Tiger Shroff's sister, enjoys huge social media attention. The star kid has over 686K followers on her Instagram handle, who has garnered fans for her fitness-related posts on the social media platform. Just like other celebs, Krishna too has been a victim of social media bullying and trolling several times. Recently, Shroff encountered a troll who asked her, "You did some with your face? Looks different. [sic]"

Without losing her cool, Krishna Shroff had a rather quirky yet strong reply to him. Krishna wrote back, "Dude, everyone thinks I have gotten something done cosmetically. It's makeup. It's called overlining the lips. You guys have been with b*tches that look different the night before you wake up with them."

Stunned by Shroff's reply, the troll wrote, "What an answer lol. Nicely done K."

Krishna Shroff was in news lately over her break-up with boyfriend-basketball player, Eban Hyams. She never shied away from expressing her love to her beau on social media, and so when they parted ways, Krishna publicly announced her break up as well. She took to her social media account to share the news with her fans, asking her fan clubs to stop tagging her as she isn't with Eban anymore. "All you fan clubs are cute and all, but please stop tagging me in edits with Eban. We aren't together anymore, so stop associating us. Letting you all know since it was so public. Thanks (sic)," she captioned the post.

