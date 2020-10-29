Krishna Shroff shares throwback picture with Jackie Shroff, misses her cycling days

Ever since the lockdown has begun due to the outbreak of the Coronavirus, a lot of lives have come to a standstill. Even though some celebrities from the Hindi film industry have got back to work, things are far away from what they used to be. Amid this, Bollywood celebrities have been sharing their throwback pictures and videos to keep their fans entertained.

Krishna Shroff, who's already very popular on social media because of her fitness videos and gorgeous posts, now has become a part of that list. Taking to her Instagram account, she shared a picture with her father Jackie Shroff where the duo could be seen enjoying a bicycle ride on the streets of Mumbai. And this is what she had to write- "Missing my ride or die." (sic) This was followed by a red heart.

Have a look at the post right here:

Jackie Shroff made his Bollywood debut with Subhash Ghai's Hero in 1983, and the actor has been a part of films like Tridev, Ram Lakhan, Karma, Parinda, Gardish, Rangeela, Border, and many more. He's now gearing up for Sooryavanshi with Akshay Kumar and Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai with Salman Khan. He was last seen with Tiger Shroff in Baaghi 3 earlier this year.

Coming to Krishna, she keeps sharing her pictures with beau Eban Hyams on Instagram. In March, she had shared a romantic photograph with Hyams, which went viral on social media. In the image, Krishna and Hyams pose in front of an aquarium that many reported to be Dubai's Atlantis, The Palm.

