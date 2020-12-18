Krishna Shroff shares pic with 'bae'; ex Eban Hyams says, 'You move quick'

Krishna Shroff and ex-boyfriend Eban Hyams were quite the coveted couple in Bollywood. Krishna, who is a fitness and mixed martial arts enthusiast dated professional basketball player Eban Hyams, who was her brother Tiger's friend. Now, however, the couple has called it quits.

Recently, Krishna, along with Tiger, mum Ayesha and close friend Disha Patani visited Dubai. The gang visited a popular restaurant where Krishna clicked a cute picture with the chef, chef Nusret, aka Salt Bae. She captioned the post, "Bae time"

Eban Hyams, when he came across the picture, couldn't help commenting on it. He wrote, "Dang u move quick" with a laughing emoji. When several of Krishna Shroff's fans and social media followers responded to her ex-flame, he was quick to say, "It was a joke" and "I can wait I'm not in a rush we just broke up couple weeks back."

Krishna and Eban were much in love when they were together. They made countless public appearances together and posted mushy, loved-up photos on social media. The MMA artist recently announced her breakup on social media. She asked her fan clubs to stop tagging her as she wasn't with Eban anymore. "All you fan clubs are cute and all, but please stop tagging me in edits with Eban. We aren't together anymore, so stop associating us. Letting you all know since it was so public. Thanks (sic)", she captioned the post.

Krishna and Eban met when the former was catching up with a friend of his and ended up chatting with Eban himself. Talking about how her family took to her relationship, Krishna had shared in an interview, "They don't interfere much, they trust my judgement. Families eventually do get involved, but I'd like to take my time and keep it between us for now."

