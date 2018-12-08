Krishna Shroff: Took to MMA since I was in awe of Tiger

bollywood

Tiger Shroff's sister Krishna on what persuaded her to join forces with him to launch a fitness centre

Tiger Shroff with sister Krishna

Having watched her brother Tiger Shroff — inarguably among the fittest actors in Bollywood — "overcome things and achieve what he has" since he took to mixed martial arts at the age of five, Krishna Shroff admits she too was driven to give the sport a go.

"When he has time off from his shooting schedule, I try to be at the gym at the same time that he is. It is inspiring to see what he does, and attempt to achieve even a part of that," says Krishna, adding that she even shares her nutrition chart with the actor when he’s away, to get his opinion on her routine.

Like her brother, Krishna admits that she’s been fairly athletic since childhood, and took to all kinds of sports. Later, she found her happy place when lifting weights in the gym. "Even now, I train for two hours a day, five days a week," she informs.

MMA, however, she says, enabled her to acquire a confidence she never had. Having launched an MMA centre in Bandra along with Tiger only last week, she says, "With MMA, children can have a drive [to achieve something]. Our venue is open to a novice as well."

