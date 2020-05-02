Krishna Shroff's boyfriend Eban Hyams travels home to Sydney amid lockdown

Krishna Shroff's Australian boyfriend, Eban Hyams, who was living with the Shroffs at their Bandra home due to the lockdown, was able to travel to hometown Sydney. The basketball player shared the news on social media.

He posted pictures with Tiger Shroff's mother Ayesha and sister and captioned it 'angels.' He also penned a parting message for them. Later, he shared photographs from the desolate Mumbai airport on his Instagram stories.

He uploaded in-flight photos in which passengers maintained social distancing and wrote about "things getting back to normal in Sydney (sic)." It is said that Hyams was able to travel as the Australian government is facilitating flights to bring home Australians who are stuck in India.

Eban Hyams and Tiger's sister Krishna Shroff have been dating for quite a while now. Their pictures on social media are all sorts of cool and their PDA is super cute. Both Eban and Krishna are extremely interested in fitness and are at times seen working out together.

