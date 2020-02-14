Krishna Shroff's loved-up photos with beau Eban Hyams shouldn't be missed!

Tiger Shroff's sister Krishna has been dating professional basketball player Eban Hyams since quite a while now. Both Krishna, lovingly called Kishu, and Eban are fitness enthusiasts and have several common interests. Today, on the occasion of Valentine's Day, Krishna took to Instagram to share a few loved-up photos with her beau. She wrote, "Grateful for you everyday, E. @ebanhyams"

View this post on Instagram Grateful for you everyday, E. ♥ï¸ @ebanhyams A post shared by Krishna Jackie Shroff (@kishushroff) onFeb 13, 2020 at 4:04pm PST

Don't Krishna and Eban look amazing together? The couple is currently in Sydney, Australia, and seem to be having a lot of fun in the city.

Eban, too, shared some photos with Krishna and wrote, "Everyday with you feels like Valentine's Day. Blessed to have you in my life Kishu."

Krishna and Eban apparently met when the former was catching up with a friend of his, and ended up chatting with Eban himself. Talking about how her family has taken to her relationship, Krishna shared in an interview, "They don't interfere much, they trust my judgement. Families eventually do get involved, but I'd like to take my time and keep it between us for now."

Professionally, Eban is interested in films, sports, and making his own music, including rap and R&B. He has worked on projects in Los Angeles and Australia. When asked if they're planning to get hitched anytime soon, Krishna says that they're enjoying each other's company at the moment for now.

