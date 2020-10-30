Kriti Kharbanda: Every birthday is special but don't want to count this year due to the pandemic

Kriti Kharbanda is brimming with mixed emotions as she turns 30. She celebrated her 30th birthday on October 29 and the date was all the more special because she also had the release of her film, Taish. She has been a part of films like Raaz Reboot, Shaadi Mein Zaroor Aana, Housefull 4, and Pagalpanti.

In an interview with Hindustan Times, when asked about her plans and what her birthday wish was, she said, "My birthday wish is that we get a vaccine soon and the world can be corona free. And we can all go back to living our lives we used to but hopefully this one year we have learnt that how much we must take care of ourselves and our surroundings. I am wishing that the world becomes a better place and this time quite literally. A safer and a better place."

She also went on to talk about the feeling of turning 30, how every birthday is special, and why she doesn't want to count this year. She stated, "I feel every birthday is special if you feel like you have grown in that year. I don't want to count this year because of the pandemic but I also know that in my whole life I have not had this much growth that I have had this year as a person."

She continued, "This birthday is also special because now I am expected to behave a little more maturely than I do so my mother keeps telling me that ab shayad badi ho jayegi. But I don't see myself growing at all. It will be a quiet one for me."

