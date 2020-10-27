Kriti Kharbanda on Taish: Didn't know Pulkit Samrat was doing the film

"I keep my personal and professional life separate," asserts Kriti Kharbanda, even as she is aware that the two worlds have come together in Taish. The ZEE5 original sees her reunite with boyfriend Pulkit Samrat after Veerey Ki Wedding (2018) and Pagalpanti (2019). However, it is evident that director Bejoy Nambiar is only serving the demand of the script as he has not paired them romantically in the revenge drama.

"Bejoy has gone against what would have been an obvious choice. People expect to see us as an on-screen couple since we are one in real life, and I will be happy to do that. That said, I have my individuality," says the actor, who plays Jim Sarbh's love interest.

Glad as she is to have found a partner who understands the demands of the business, Kharbanda says it is imperative not to mix work with pleasure. "I didn't even know Pulkit was doing this film.

He doesn't know the scripts I am reading, and vice versa," she says, before recounting how she broke the news of signing Taish to Samrat. "When I told Pulkit that I had signed the film, he asked, 'Do you know who is playing Sunny? Me!' I remember telling him we are living our dream because both of us wanted to work with Bejoy."

After the heady euphoria of a new romance, the two — who went public with their relationship in 2019 — have now settled in the calm comfort of steady love. Ask her if marriage is on the cards, and she says, "We came out in the open even though no one asked us to. Whenever we decide to take our relationship to the next level, I will be vocal about it."

