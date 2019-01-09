Kriti Kharbanda joins John Abraham in Pagalpanti

bollywood

Kharbanda latest to join cast of John's Pagalpanti

Kriti Kharbanda and John Abraham

Kriti Kharbanda's tryst with comedies continues - after Yamla Pagla Deewana Phir Se (2018) and the in-the-works Housefull 4, the actor has apparently been roped in as one of the leading ladies in John Abraham's Pagalpanti. The Anees Bazmee-directed laugh riot also features Ileana D'Cruz and Pulkit Samrat.

A source from the production house reveals, "While the makers were considering casting a fresh face for the second female lead, Kriti fit the bill as she is fairly underexposed in Bollywood. The producers were also comfortable with her because they have previously worked with her in Guest Iin London (2017). The paperwork is likely to take place this week, after which an official announcement will be made."

The comic caper, which will be reportedly shot across London and Leeds over a 50-day schedule, kicks off in the Queen's city in the last week of February. "After Kriti wraps up the patchwork shoot of Housefull 4 in the next few weeks, she will begin workshops for Pagalpanti with the cast. It's a masala comedy, true to Bazmee's signature style."

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates