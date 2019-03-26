Kriti Sanon celebrates her father's birthday despite her busy schedule

bollywood

Kriti Sanon, amidst the shooting of Panipat, takes out time to celebrate her father's birthday. The actress along with her family went out for dinner last night

Kriti Sanon, amidst the shooting of Panipat, takes out time to celebrate her father's birthday. The actress along with her family went out for dinner last night. The actress took to her Instagram to share the pictures from the celebration and captioned it #FamJam last night! #FamilyFirst #PapasBirthday

Kriti Sanon is currently busy shooting for her next film Panipat because of which she doesn't get much time to spend time with her loved ones. However like every year, this year also Kriti Sanon has spared her time to celebrate her Father's birthday.

Despite her busy schedules, Kriti Sanon makes it a point to celebrate all the festivals with her family. Recently on the eve of Diwali, the actress took time from her busy schedule and celebrated Diwali with her parents who were in Mumbai.

Winning the box office with her highest ever solo female lead Luka Chuppi, Kriti Sanon is basking in the glory of her recent outing that is heading to cross the 100 crore mark. After delivering the super-hit Luka Chuppi, Kriti Sanon is now moving ahead to her interesting line up of films including Arjun Patiala, Housefull 4, and Panipat.

