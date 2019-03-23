Kriti Sanon warms up by burning the stage

bollywood

After delivering the super-hit Luka Chuppi, Kriti Sanon is now moving ahead to her interesting line up of films including Arjun Patiala, Housefull 4, and Panipat

Kriti Sanon

Ahead of the big night of awards, Kriti Sanon shared glimpses from her power-packed performance on social media. Riding high on the success of her recent outing, Kriti Sanon is in high demand when it comes to award functions.

Recently, Kriti Sanon treated the audience with her electrifying performance at the Zee Cine Awards and is currently gearing up for the Filmfare awards. Not just a versatile actor, Kriti is also an impressive dancer, the testimony of which has been her moves on her striking chartbusters.

Offering a piece of her talent yet again, Kriti Sanon will be burning the dance floor at the Filmfare Awards and shared insights into her intoxicating performance through rehearsals video.

The actress said, " #FilmfareRehearsals Get ready for a Punjabi party playlist (my kinda playlist) tomorrow at the #FilmfareAwards2019 !!"

Winning the box office with her highest ever solo female lead Luka Chuppi, Kriti Sanon is basking in the glory of her recent outing that is heading to cross the 100 crore mark.

The actress is currently running a hectic schedule as the actress is busy shooting for her upcoming next in Karjat. Kriti Sanon has been treating the audience with varied characters giving a testimony of her versatility. Marking her first release of the year with Luka Chuppi, Kriti will be next seen in Arjun Patiala, Housefull 4, and Panipat.

