Kriti Sanon channels motivational thoughts through her poetic skills

Amid the self-isolation period, Kriti Sanon penned a scribble to channel her inspirational thoughts. Kriti, who has tested positive for COVID-19, is currently at home recuperating. To channel her inner poetic skills, she hopped on to social media to shared a glamorous photo of her with a scribble on discovering herself.

The capture features the 30-year-old star effortlessly posing for the camera while sporting a backless top with subtle makeup and open hair.

With the post, the actor noted, "I wanna open every knot Of who I ''should' be, So I can elongate the rope, Fly up higher, And discover who I 'could' be. --Kriti #SanonScribbles #PoetryWithKriti," with butterfly emoticons.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kriti (@kritisanon)

Celebrity followers including more than eight lakh fans liked the 'Raabta' star's post. Actor Jacqueline Fernandez and Hrithik Roshan also appreciated the star in the comments section.

Superstar Hrithik wrote, "Wah," (wow) with 100 sign emoticon; whereas, Jacqueline left red heart emoticons for the star.

Kriti recently confirmed that she tested positive for Covid-19 and on the work front, she is gearing up for the release of her next Hindi-language drama film Mimi, which also features Pankaj Tripathi in a pivotal role.

*Keep scrolling to read more news*

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also, download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps.

Mid-Day is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@middayinfomedialtd) and stay updated with the latest news

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever