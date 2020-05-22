Kriti Sanon gets a haircut by sister Nupur Sanon, the end result can't be missed!

Since the lockdown is likely to continue a little longer than we expected, it seems Bollywood celebrities have to take care of themselves, and they also have to do all their chores themselves too. So as far as cleaning their houses and cooking food is concerned, these chores have been taken care of by many people like Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif.

And as far as haircuts are concerned, we recently saw Alia Bhatt and Radhika Apte in their short-hair avatar. The latest one to join the bandwagon is Kriti Sanon, and cutting her hair with fun and frolic was her sister Nupur Sanon. It was not as much about her skills as much as it was about the Sanon sisters' priceless reactions.

If Nupur was permanently smiling and clearly enjoying her time cutting her elder sister's hair, Kriti's expressions suggested she was praying for her life. And why not? What if the haircut backfires? The end result cannot be missed. Have a look at the hilarious video right here:

On the work front, Kriti has three very interesting films coming up. The first one is Mimi with Pankaj Tripathi, a film that deals with surrogacy. Next in line would be a film called Second Innings with Rajkummar Rao, Paresh Rawal, and Dimple Kapadia, where a young couple adopts an older one. And lastly, she has the biggie, Bachchan Pandey, with Akshay Kumar, slated to release on January 22, 2021.

Nupur, who was last seen in Filhall Reprise video album, will be seen in a new project which is currently stalled due to Coronavirus. Both Kriti and Nupur are staying with their family and pets Disco and Phoebe in Mumbai. They have taken to cooking and baking during the lockdown.

