Kriti Sanon has great clarity about her part, says Lukka Chuppi director Laxman Utekar

Basking in the success of recent film Luka Chuppi Kriti Sanon received heartfelt compliments from her director Laxman Utekar.

Kriti Sanon who gave her highest opener as a solo female lead with Luka Chuppi has been receiving praises from all the quarters. While the audience is hailing her for her performance her director also agreed with the unanimous thought.

As a small-town girl with progressive thinking, Kriti shoulders equal responsibility in this fun caper. Director Laxman Utekar, who admits that he can't see anyone else in the role of Rashmi anymore, is all praises for the actress. "Rashmi is innocent, hyper and also has a childlike excitement. To blend all that in a character is difficult, but Kriti pulled it off. She has great clarity about her part. We didn't shoot the film in a linear manner, but she had understood her role so well that I myself can't make out what was shot first," he states.

A few weeks ago, when Karan Johar asked Kriti Sanon on his chat show, whether she is ambitious or not, the leggy lass replied in the affirmative. "I'm very ambitious and I think Bareilly Ki Barfi, (2017) changed things for me... But there's so much more that I want to do..." she had said.



Well, going by the amazing response her latest movie, Luka Chuppi and her performance in it has garnered, it seems like Kriti's dreams are right on track. What's more, she's got a number of films in her kitty that are bound to make her fans look forward to them whether it's Ashutosh Gowariker's period drama Panipat or exploring her comic side in films such as Housefull 4 and Arjun Patiala.

Making her debut in 2014 opposite Tiger Shroff in Heropanti, the Delhi girl, who once harboured engineering dreams, has only gone from strength to strength, purely on the basis of her acting abilities. Whether as Bareilly's Bitti or Luka Chuppi's Rashmi, it's her natural charm and ability to connect with viewers that has got her a big thumbs up from cinegoers and critics alike.

While one of the reviews for the latter termed her the 'surprise package' of the movie, trade analyst Komal Nahta noted that she has 'an endearing style which enables her to connect well with the viewers'.

