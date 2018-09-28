Kriti Sanon, Malaika Arora and Radhika Apte share dating tips

bollywood

Shroff Adajania and Malaika Arora Khan

If there is one thing that holds true about relationships; is that no two people have the same experiences. Bollywood stars - Kriti Sanon, Malaika Arora and Radhika Apte got candid with Anaita Shroff Adajania, the host of Feet Up with the Stars while talking about dating, Tinder and their biggest turn ons.

Malaika Arora Khan:

"No one's ever given me dating advice, even my mom hasn't" says Malaika when pressed about how she's navigating single life. As for passing down dating tips to her son, "just stay safe."

Kriti Sanon:



Shroff Adajania and Kriti Sanon

Here's what works for Kriti Sanon on a date, and you can thank us later - perfume. Her advice to everyone is to make sure you're wearing a good perfume, since it can be a big turn on and the wrong scent can be a big turn off. And we quote "A good smell is definitely a turn on."

Radhika Apte:



Shroff Adajania and Radhika Apte

Radhika advises that you just have to go out to meet the right person. A self-confessed advisor to all of her friends, she says she never judges and she therefore expects no judgement in return. Where do we sign up for a sit down on our relationships with Radhika Apte?

