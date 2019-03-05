Kriti Sanon on Panipat: Did sword fighting in a nauvari saree

bollywood

Proud to feature in Ashutosh Gowariker's Panipat, Kriti Sanon on her prep for action sequences in historical

Kriti Sanon. Pic/Instagram

Her small-town girl act in Luka Chuppi behind her, Kriti Sanon has gone back in time to slip into the part of Parvatibai for Ashutosh Gowariker's period drama, Panipat. The actor recently wrapped up filming an action sequence for the historical that chronicles the third battle of Panipat.

"I had learnt horse-riding for Raabta [2017], but needed to brush up on my skills for this film since there is a major sequence that sees me galloping," says the actor, who also took to sword fighting for her role as the wife of Sadashivrao Bhau, the commander in chief of the Maratha army. "When you're using the sword, you must come across as someone who is well-versed with it.



Sanon with Ashutosh Gowariker

That I had to pull it off in a Marathi [nauvari] saree was an added hindrance. I had to carry a heavy sword and a dhal. So, being strong and maintaining the appropriate posture was important. [Fortunately] I had some history with hand-to-hand combat in Raabta, so I knew the basic moves and the stances that suit my body."

Only five years old in the industry, the actor considers herself fortunate to have earned a place in Gowariker's passion project. Sanon says she was taken by his perfectionist streak while shooting with him. "Despite there being so many people on the set, he could spot a distant flag that wasn't moving properly, or a person far off in the background who was [erroneously] looking into the camera. Also, his [knowledge] of history is so accurate that we feel confident when shooting."

