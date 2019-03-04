See photos: On Maha Shivratri, Kriti Sanon visits Shiv Temple in Santacruz

bollywood

Kriti Sanon was clicked with her mother at Shiv Temple in Santacruz, Mumbai, on the occasion of Maha Shivratri

Kriti Sanon at Shiv Mandir

Marking the occasion of Mahashivratri along with the success of her film Luka Chuppi, Kriti Sanon visited a Shiv temple in the suburbs of Mumbai to express her gratitude to the almighty.

With an opening of Rs 8.01 crore, Luka Chuppi marked Kriti Sanon's highest opener, as the lead actress. Amidst her busy schedule, Kriti visited Shiv Mandir in Santacruz to offer prayers and thank the almighty for showering her with love from the audience.

Check out some pictures here:



Kriti Sanon clicked at Shiv Temple in Santacruz (All Pictures/Yogen Shah)



Kriti Sanon clicked at Shiv Temple in Santacruz with her mother





Kriti Sanon clicked at Shiv Temple in Santacruz with her mother



Riding high on the success of her recent film Luka Chuppi, Kriti Sanon has been garnering love and appreciation for her quirky character Rashmi.



Kriti Sanon obliges a fan with a selfie outside the temple

Earlier, the actress visited Cinema halls to gauge the reactions of the audience as well as sold tickets at the theatre herself, surprising her fans with her sweet gesture. The actress has carved a place for herself with strong characters delivering remarkable performances there by winning the hearts of the audience.

Beginning the year with Luka Chuppi, Kriti Sanon is all set to offer a plethora of diverse characters this year with her films hailing from different genres. She will be next seen in Arjun Patiala, Housefull 4, and Panipat.

Also Read: Exclusive: Kriti Sanon on Panipat character: Killing people with sword was powerful

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates