Kriti Sanon on Panipat: Not much known about Parvati Bai

Having wrapped up Panipat, Kriti Sanon talks about the challenges of headlining a period drama

Kriti Sanon. Pic Courtesy: Official Instagram account of Kriti Sanon

Currently, in the midst of promoting her next, Arjun Patiala, Kriti Sanon admits she is yet to shake off the character of Parvati Bai from Panipat. Having wrapped up her portions in the Arjun Kapoor-starrer earlier this month, the actor describes it as one of her most challenging projects so far. She credits director Ashutosh Gowariker for guiding her through her career's first period drama that revolves around the Battle of Panipat.

"My knowledge of history is terrible since I have never been fond of the subject. So for me, every word about the Battle of Panipat came from Ashu sir. Not too much is documented about Parvati Bai, so the character was built by Ashu sir in the way he visualised her. We had an amazing experience of finding the character," says Sanon.



Ashutosh Gowariker and Kriti Sanon

Describing her first collaboration with Gowariker as an enriching experience, she counts herself among the fortunate ones to have earned a place in the filmmaker's vision. "Parvati Bai has been shown as a vaidya [physician] in the movie. I am not sure if women were even allowed to work at that time. The women characters in Ashu sir's films are strong, independent and someone who can voice their opinion. Even here, my character falls in love with Sadashivrao [Arjun Kapoor] and accompanies him to the war."

Gowariker is known for his lavishly mounted historicals, including Lagaan (2001) and Jodhaa Akbar (2008). Having seen the hard work and dedication that goes into creating a bygone era, Sanon says period dramas are a challenging genre to tackle. "We have rarely had references for any of the historical films that have released earlier. So, [the challenge lies in] creating a completely new world and making sure that it looks authentic."

